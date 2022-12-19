'Get critical illness cover': Place in the Sun Irwin's warning in cancer battle

'Mistake' not to take out policy

Importance of critical illness policies
Importance of critical illness policies

Jonnie Irwin, the former host of daytime TV favourite A Place in the Sun, has revealed his regret at failing to get critical illness cover when he bought his life insurance policy.

The presenter, 49, issued the warning to others as he battles terminal cancer.

Irwin said choosing not to take out critical illness cover before his diagnosis was a "mistake".

Speaking on BBC One's This Morning Live, he said: "I didn't take that and that put a lot of pressure on me, having to work on days when I didn't want to work on really, but critical illness, that's one mistake I say to everyone. Get it out."

The A Place In The Sun host revealed earlier this winter that he had been given "months" to live after learning he had the disease in 2020.

He has been open about his diagnosis, and is spending his remaining time taking trips abroad with his wife Jessica, 40, and sons Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

Alan Lakey: 25 years of critical illness

He said he has been "overwhelmed" by the support from people, but that financially he wished he had the added peace of mind a critical illness policy would have provided.

Speaking on This Morning Live, he urged others not to make the same error.

Irwin explained: "So when you get a terminal diagnosis, [life insurance] covers you for when you're gone, probably for your last few months.

"But a terminal diagnosis can go on for years and it will affect…your work, so if you're unable to work and you're waiting for this payout, who is going to pay the rent? Who's going to pay the mortgage?

He continued: "So critical illness is a policy you take alongside that and that kicks in as soon as you're ill.

"That's one mistake I say to everyone. Get it out."

 

