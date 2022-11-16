CII releases Consumer Duty good practice guide

John Brazier
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has published a good practice guide for insurers relating to the upcoming Consumer Duty, due to come into effect next year.

The CII guide provides a breakdown of the new guidelines for insurance providers covering the four outcomes by which firms should measure impact on customers - price and value, consumer understanding, products and services, and consumer support.

It includes a timeline of requirements on insurers and related parties as previously detailed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), as well as case studies published by the regulator to highlight both good and poor practice.

Insurers currently have until the end of April next year to complete all necessary process reviews across the four outcomes for existing open products and services, before the rules come into effect at the end July 2023.

Dr Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs at the CII, said: "One thing that makes insurers nervous about outcomes-based regulation is the thought that it could be interpreted differently over time.

"What is normal and acceptable now might look very different in ten or fifteen years' time: we only have to remember that cars used to be built with no rear seat belts and passengers were allowed to smoke on the Underground to see how much standards can change in the course of a career.

"As a result, a lot of the debate around the Consumer Duty has focussed on who is liable if outcomes are not met."

