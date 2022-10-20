Consumer Duty to heighten protection focus: AMI

The Association's upcoming annual Protection Viewpoint Report, The Great Protection Shift, shows the just under half of IFAs and mortgage advisers (44%) said that new guidelines will increase focus on protection products.

Around one third (31%) believe the new rules for advisers to avoid causing foreseeable harm to consumers will not cause any change, while 2% believe it will reduce focus on protection products.

However, a significant proportion of advisers in the mortgage space are still not engaging with protection products according to the report, with around one in three (37%) advisers "are not doing anything at present to help clients stay protected and keep existing protection policies in force as they navigate the cost-of-living crisis."

Of those that do engage with protection products, 49% conduct regular reviews with clients, around one in five (18%) remind customers of product flexibility and/or payment deferral options, and one in 10 (11%0 contact clients about their cover and additional benefit availability.

The report will be published in full on 3 November.

Stacy Penn, senior policy adviser at AMI, commented: "This year, to supplement our consumer and adviser research, we carried out qualitative research involving a bespoke community of consumers to give extra depth to our findings.

"Once launched, we hope the report will provide invaluable insight that advisers and providers can use at a time when consumers need advice and solutions more than ever."