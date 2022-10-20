Consumer Duty to heighten protection focus: AMI

John Brazier
Advisers believe the Consumer Duty will increase focus on protection although levels of engagement with products remains low among IFAs and mortgage advisers, according to the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI).

The Association's upcoming annual Protection Viewpoint Report, The Great Protection Shift, shows the just under half of IFAs and mortgage advisers (44%) said that new guidelines will increase focus on protection products.

Around one third (31%) believe the new rules for advisers to avoid causing foreseeable harm to consumers will not cause any change, while 2% believe it will reduce focus on protection products.

However, a significant proportion of advisers in the mortgage space are still not engaging with protection products according to the report, with around one in three (37%) advisers "are not doing anything at present to help clients stay protected and keep existing protection policies in force as they navigate the cost-of-living crisis."

Of those that do engage with protection products, 49% conduct regular reviews with clients, around one in five (18%) remind customers of product flexibility and/or payment deferral options, and one in 10 (11%0 contact clients about their cover and additional benefit availability.

The report will be published in full on 3 November.

Stacy Penn, senior policy adviser at AMI, commented: "This year, to supplement our consumer and adviser research, we carried out qualitative research involving a bespoke community of consumers to give extra depth to our findings.

"Once launched, we hope the report will provide invaluable insight that advisers and providers can use at a time when consumers need advice and solutions more than ever." 

