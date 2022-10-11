Nominations open for the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023

The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2023, in association with the Women in Protection Network, is our chance to celebrate the leading women within the life, protection and health insurance industry.

Industry bodies, firms and individual leaders are working tirelessly to address gender and diversity inequality, but the industry is still largely male-dominated while women are often severely under-protected financially in wider society.

These awards are our opportunity to recognise and celebrate those who are demonstrably changing the game; those driving industry diversity from within and doing their utmost to improve access to insurance for women and their families across the marketplace.

There are two new award categories in the programme for 2023: Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity will recognise the life, health and protection organisation that has created a new level of company culture with diversity and inclusivity as a key pillar, while Educator of the Year is open for women across the industry who are raising standards of education and knowledge across the sector.

Nominations are now open across the 18 award categories until Friday 11 November and entries can be made here.

Finalists will be announced after the nomination deadline, and all finalists will be asked to complete a submission which will be judged.

Winners will be announced on 26 April 2023 during a ceremony at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London.