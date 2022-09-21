Royal London adds beneficiary nomination to Whole of Life cover

John Brazier
Royal London has added signature-free beneficiary nominations to its Whole of Life proposition.

The provider stated the option provides a "simpler alternative" to writing plans in trust, allowing applicants and policyholders to nominate who receives a pay out if a claim is processed upon death.

Applicants can nominate a beneficiary as part of the application process or change the nomination at any point, although Royal London counselled that for complicated beneficiary requirements customers should still consider setting up a trust.

The feature was implemented on Royal London Personal Menu Plans for individual life cover and life or critical Illness cover in 2020.

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London, said: "The introduction of beneficiary nominations on personal protection has and will continue to help improve the claims experience for many of our customers, during what can be an incredibly difficult and emotional time.

"Having a nominated beneficiary in place means we're able to pay out to a customer's family as quickly as possible when their loved one passes away."

