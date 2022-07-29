FCA rejects funeral provider's application for authorisation

One Life could not demonstrate that it was able to meet or comply with the FCA's regulatory standards, the watchdog said.

It added that throughout the assessment of the application, One Life had not shown that it was ready, willing and organised to comply with the requirements of the regulatory system.

During interviews with individuals at the company who intended to hold senior management functions (SMFs), the regulator found that two of the three candidates it spoke to, failed to show that they had the required competence and experience to perform in their potential roles.

The regulator said it therefore questioned whether One Life had adequate non-financial resources in respect of the SMFs at the firm.

The funeral provider has until 31 October to transfer its customers to another provider or provide refunds to its customers, the FCA said.

"They are able to carry out funerals for existing plans during this time but cannot sell new funeral plans."

"Do not buy a funeral plan from this firm," it warned consumers.

The regulator added: "One Life should be contacting its existing plan holders. Existing plan holders may ask for their plan to be cancelled and request a refund, but there could be a cancellation fee so customers should check the terms and conditions of their contract. One Life has the right to refer the decision to the upper tribunal."

Starting today (29 July), the FCA will take over regulation of the pre-paid funeral plans market. Until then, all of the providers in this market remain unregulated, meaning that customers do not have access to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), and the FCA has limited powers.

All authorised funeral plan providers will now need to follow the regulator's new rules, which includes a ban on cold calling and commission paid to intermediaries, and high standards on governance and financial resilience, according to the regulator.

"Our new rules will provide continuity for customers where their plan provider fails, by allowing plans to be transferred to a new provider on the same terms as the original contract. The rules will also ensure that consumers can receive compensation from their firm if a transfer to another provider is not possible," the FCA said in November 2021.

Funeral plan holders of authorised providers will be able to refer complaints about a firm to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) and will be covered by the FSCS if their provider goes out of business.