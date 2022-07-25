COVER Webinar: What's next for digital healthcare in group risk?

Digital healthcare services rose to new heights during the Covid-19 pandemic and have now become an integral part of the group risk offering for protection providers.

But there is still more to be done to evolve these propositions beyond immediate focus on the individual; families, line managers, HR and employers need flexible, adaptable and scalable solutions that address a myriad of health and wellbeing issues.

How do these work in practise? What individual and collective needs have to be taken into consideration? How does access to these services work in a digital-first landscape?

Register for the webinar here

This webinar, in partnership with Legal & General, features a panel of expert speakers and will examine key factors currently impacting on digital healthcare in the group risk space, such as the role of data and technology, prevention, and support for long-term chronic conditions and mental health.

The webinar will begin at 11:00 on 18 August and will be chaired by COVER editor, John Brazier. The panel line-up comprises:

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director, Legal & General

Vanessa has over 30 years' experience working in the NHS, private industry, and the protection market. Vanessa has responsibility for the claims and clinical area within Legal & General's Group Protection business, oversight of the Group Protection medical underwriting philosophy and operational oversight of the Retail Protection income protection claims.

Richard Wyatt-Haines, chairman, HCI

Richard is the founder and chairman of HCI, a digital health company who work closely with NHS Trusts to transform healthcare using digital solutions to improve patient education, support remote consultations, reduce unnecessary outpatient appointments and increase clinicians' capacity to care.

Sarah (Sas) M Jones, head of mental health services, Teladoc UK & Ireland

Sarah is a Consultant Psychologist with over 20 years clinical experience working in Mental Health Services in the UK & Internationally. Sarah has worked with public, private and third sector healthcare providers, including the NHS, NHSE & the MOD. She has worked in inpatient and outpatient mental health services, as well as having extensive experience with EAP provision, Occupational Psychology, Medico-legal psychological services, and Expert Witness representation.

