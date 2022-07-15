Firms doing "the right thing" won't fear Consumer Duty: Nikhil Rathi

John Brazier
The head of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has detailed that firms that are engaged in the right behaviours won’t be afraid of the impending Consumer Duty.

During a speech delivered at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in the United States yesterday (14 July), FCA chief executive Nikil Rathi said that the regulator is aiming to "break new ground" with the guidelines to ensure all financial services firms are measuring the "actual impact of their services and product suitability" on the end consumer.

"Selling someone the right product, easily understandable with suitable customer service is hardly controversial but, too often, even established firms aren't delivering," he said.

"Those firms who do the right thing and show leadership should welcome action to tackle competitors who drive down standards, and we anticipate fewer rule changes as a result, lowering costs to good firms operating in the UK."

Last week the FCA confirmed it is considering handing advisory firms a further six months to implement the incoming Consumer Duty rules beyond the April 2023 deadline.

With the new rules set to come into force at the end of this month (31 July), adviser firms currently have until April 2023 to implement the necessary changes to their operations.

The regulator is now considering adding a further six months to that timeline, meaning advisers would have until October next year to finalise their preparations. A final decision is expected to come from the FCA's board meeting this month.

