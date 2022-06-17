SimplyBiz launches online consumer duty hub

SimplyBiz has launched an online consumer duty hub, featuring a range of guides, presentations, and solutions to help its member firms prepare for the implementation of the new regulation on 31 July.
The launch follows a year-long programme of support on consumer duty from SimplyBiz, including events, communications, guides, and policy updates. According to SimplyBiz, the hub delivers a definitive single point of access to all relevant material. Featured on the site are a series of guides outlining the detail of the consumer duty and two key areas that feed into it, charging structures and CIPs, with comprehensive documents breaking down the regulatory detail into an easy-to-read forma...
