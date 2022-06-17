The Openwork Partnership launches business school for advisers

The Openwork Business School will provide technical and professional qualification as well as the commercial and management development needed to support career pathways for advisers, and for aspiring colleagues looking to advance their management careers, the network said.

This will include sharing various training modules together to better understand each others' roles and responsibilities towards achieving the best outcomes for clients, it added.

The adviser network said its business school would support new entrants in the advice space to those "building and running successful businesses of their own".

The school with focus on career-long development, utilising both in-person and digital learning. Its curriculum will draw in best training practices from professional service firms and academia, while also leveraging The Openwork Partnership's internal expertise, it said.

Advisers and colleagues can elect to follow one of the school's pre-developed learning pathways or tailor their own development programme from a suite of training modules. These will be augmented by the contribution of senior practitioners from within The Openwork Partnership sharing their experience and best practice, it said.

Philip Howell, CEO of The Openwork Partnership, said: "This is an exciting initiative. The Openwork Partnership has long been known for the quality of its technical training and for its outstanding record in consistently producing some of the best professional qualification results in the country.

"With the launch of the Openwork Business School, we intend to take professional development in our Industry to a new level, both for advisers and colleagues at the centre.

"By enabling advisers and colleagues to share their professional development and business experience together throughout their career journeys, we will enjoy a still higher degree of skills transfer and at the same time be creating an enduring alumnus inside The Openwork Partnership for the benefit of all."

The Openwork Partnership has more than 4,300 financial advisers across the UK and operates as a directly authorised, multi-panel distribution network.