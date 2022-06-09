FOS appoints new CEO and chief ombudsman

Thomas (pictured) will replace its interim chief executive and chief ombudsman, Nausicaa Delfas.

Thomas will join the FOS in autumn this year from Virgin Media O2, where she has spent more than two years. Her roles at Virgin Media O2 have included leading Virgin Media consumer operations, with responsibility for service call centres, field force and supply chain leadership, and more recently leading its flagship B2B Transformation programme.

She began her career as a strategy consultant, working for Accenture, Hedra and Ernst & Young. In 2014, she moved to BT as transformation director, leading its customer experience transformation, running a digital transformation programme with the objective of delivering a new website, app and contact centre experience for customers. Following this role, Abby moved to Vodafone in 2018 where she led the global Customer Operations function for multi-national customers.

During her career, Thomas has worked within regulated environments, particularly in the telecommunications sector where activities were overseen by both The Office of Communications and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Baroness Manzoor CBE, chairman of the FOS, said: "I am delighted that Abby will be joining us. She brings a wealth of experience in top executive roles in high-pressured, customer-facing organisations. Her passion for delivering great service to all our customers, and connection to our mission of delivering fair and impartial decisions on complaints, was evident throughout this recruitment process.

"I would like to thank Nausicaa Delfas for the leadership she has provided to the organisation over the past year as our interim Chief Executive and Chief Ombudsman, during a period of significant challenge; she has made significant changes. We are now better prepared to deliver our ambitious strategy for service improvement and operational excellence. I am delighted that she has agreed to continue her secondment until the autumn."

Thomas said: "I believe that the Financial Ombudsman Service is critical to the effective functioning of the British economy and has never been more important than it is today. This is because at times of economic turbulence, it helps to maintain consumer confidence in financial markets."

In March this year, the FOS published its plan, setting a £291.7m budget for 2022/23 with a compulsory jurisdiction levy increased by £10m to £106m in a bid towards overhauling its operating model. The FOS's compensation limit increased from £350,000 to £375,000 on 1 April 2022.