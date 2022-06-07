The Openwork Partnership adds to senior management team

The current chief risk and compliance officer, Paul Mitchener will retire later this year, to be succeeded by Stuart Bowden, who will join the executive team and report directly to Openwork CEO Philip Howell.

Bowden joins Openwork from a similar role with Compare the Market. Prior to this role, Bowden spent 14 years with Prudential in a series of senior risk and compliance roles.

Mitchener will continue to support Openwork on a consultancy basis and will also become chairman of the trustees of The Openwork Foundation.

Andrew Fry has been appointed to the new role of head of adviser recruitment where he will be responsible for a more strategic and efficient approach to recruitment, replacing the firm's traditional recruitment along distribution channel lines, Openwork said. Fry joins from St James Place where he held similar responsibilities.

Additionally, David Owen has been promoted to the new role of wealth proposition director at Openwork. Prior to this role, Owen spent three years as wealth director at Lifetime Connect, the largest strategic partner in Quilter Financial Planning, and previously in roles at L&G and HSBC Global Asset Management.

Erica Mandryko has been promoted to the new position of chief of staff after seven years at the firm. She has held legal roles at the firm for six years, taking on the responsibilities of general counsel in April last year, all of which will be retained, according to Openwork. In her new role, she will also sponsor firm's CSR and ESG agendas, joining the executive team to report directly to Howell, the firm revealed.

Howell said: "I am looking forward to working with David, Andrew and Stuart who all have exceptional and relevant experience to help the firm deliver on its strategy - and I am pleased that we've identified and promoted talent from within with Erica's new role.

"I would also like to thank Paul for his unstinting support in guiding Openwork through some of its most challenging years and for showing us all the way as a role model of our values. I am pleased he will remain involved with the firm in his new role as Chair of the Openwork Foundation."

In February this year, the firm appointed Rob Askham as propositions director, following a number of changes to the leadership team, including the exit of chief commercial officer Mike Morrow after six years with the business.

The Openwork Partnership has more than 4,300 financial advisers across the UK and operates as a directly authorised, multi-panel distribution network.