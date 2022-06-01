Male paraplanners twice as likely to want to be an adviser than females: Quilter

The research showed that 6% of female paraplanners said they would like to go on to become a financial adviser while 17% said they might. Conversely, 41% of male paraplanners said they would like to become a financial adviser with 21% saying they might.

"Paraplanning has previously been viewed as a gateway to becoming a financial adviser but this research shows that it is becoming a profession within its own right," Mark Pittaccio, business consultant and behavioural economist at Quilter Financial Planning, said. "However, while this is positive it is odd that there continues to be such a big difference between the aspirations of female and male paraplanners."

He added that the survey suggested that, even when individuals were attracted into the industry, the decision to become an adviser was heavily biased towards males. "Surveys of financial adviser communities have shown that misperceptions about the nature of financial planning, particularly amongst women, strongly affect their interest in becoming financial planners.

"There continues to be a perception that advice requires strong sales skills and therefore revealing that advice is instead far more about creating long-lasting relationships with clients may help attract more women to the advice profession."

Pittaccio said it is incredibly important to break down the systems in place contributing to these differences in aspirations and ultimately improve the profession: "One of the points we need to address is the vicious circle where women see fewer visible role models in the profession as they are underrepresented and then are less likely to a pursue a career in the sector. Breaking this cycle will go some way to helping to improve the diversity of the profession."

The research into 120 paraplanners also explored whether its results were correlated to the length of time respondents had been in their roles and looked at those who had been in their roles for three years or less.

It suggested that male paraplanners earlier in their career were more likely to consider a career in advice whereas female paraplanners were more likely to not want to advise. Even though most female paraplanners had or were in the process of obtaining QCF level 4.