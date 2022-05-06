Unum pays out over £200m in group IP claims in 2021

Total pay out of £366m

John Brazier
1 min read
Group Income Protection (GIP) claims accounted for over half (55%) of all claims paid out by employee benefits provider Unum last year.

Unum paid out a total of £366m across GIP, critical illness and life insurance claims throughout 2021, representing a rise of £6.5m (1.2%) from the previous year's total.

Cancer was the most common reason for a claim across the policy groups, with critical illness (65%) ahead of life insurance (36%) and GIP (30%).

Rehabilitation referrals for cancer claimants saw 98% return to work success rate, as Unum announced an overall success rate of 95% (1,295 individuals) across all referrals.

Meanwhile, the provider noted that mental health-related claims fell from 18% in 2020 to 11% last year among GIP claimants, which Unum stated "correlated" with a 65% in queries for pre-claim specialist support through its Mental Health Pathway.

Appointments booked through the Unum's [email protected] app rose to 15,900 in 2021, with mental health services accounting for 29% of appointments.

Paula Coffey, director of claims, rehabilitation and medical services at Unum, commented that

"These figures show that our pre-claim rehabilitation is both valuable and effective — but delayed notification of an employee experiencing poor health could lead to missing out on the benefits of early intervention," Coffey said.

"In a world where so many of us are moving to hybrid or remote working, the importance of early notification helps give employees support at the earliest opportunity."

