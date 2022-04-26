SimplyBiz launches campaign to address advice firms' profitability concerns

The support services firm will provide advisers with practical support and guidance on continuing to run an efficient and profitable business through videos, resources and solutions.

The campaign will run until 29 April 2022 and focus on five specific areas across the week, namely, service models and charging, digital engagement, outsourcing, technology and exit strategies.

Richard Ardron, marketing director of SimplyBiz, said: "Although recent research from SimplyBiz showed overwhelming positivity from advisers in terms of the future of our profession, there are signs that some firms across the sector are inevitably concerned about maintaining the profitability of their advisory business."

He added that the recent backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current cost of living crisis, coupled with the day-to-day concerns of running a business, inevitably meant some firms are naturally concerned about how they can continue to run a profitable firm.

"SimplyBiz is here to support advisers in every area, and to do all that we can to assist the ongoing health of individual advice firms, and the sector as a whole. We're therefore pleased to launch our ‘Profitable Business Focus Week', delivering exclusive content designed to help advisers consider some fresh perspectives and, hopefully, gather some new ideas on how to maintain a firm that is successful, compliant, profitable and able to continue to provide the best possible outcomes to clients."

In March 2021, The SimplyBiz Group rebranded to Fintel to reflect its move towards becoming a more digitally-focused and data-led business. The rebrand followed its acquisition of Defaqto in a £74m deal in 2019.

Joint chief executive Matt Timmins said at the time: "In a new era of financial services, fuelled by heightened regulatory scrutiny and increasing digital adoption, we have evolved to become Fintel."

He added that the established brands under the Fintel umbrella would combine the UK's largest provider of support services to financial intermediaries with the UK's leading financial information, ratings and fintech business.