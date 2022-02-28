CII members want PFS to remain - body's consultation findings

The CII published the findings of the Shaping the future together consultation on Monday (28 February). First launched in October 2021, the consultation sought feedback on the advantages and disadvantages in how the PFS and the CII currently operate, and how the personal finance and insurance professions can work together to raise standards and secure public trust.

In April last year, it became apparent that the CII was planning to deregister the PFS as a private entity and, after a turbulent few months, the PFS board voted against the move as it was clear that many members were staunchly against it. Then in October, the consultation was launched by the CII to gauge members' opinion on the future of their relationship.

The PFS In December, both the PFS and CII urged its members to respond to the consultation.

The feedback identified many reasons the PFS members chose to remain part of the CII group. These included, the CII said, the economies of scale provided by a shared operational infrastructure, access to CII exams, Chartered titles, Statement of Professional Standing (SPS), Continuing Professional Development (CPD) from a renowned body; and being able to work together on common areas of interest, such as raising public trust and professional standards.

There was also consensus on the need for a leader of the PFS who could achieve effective engagement with the government, regulators and media. The PFS's former CEO Keith Richards stepped down in April last year after an eight-year tenure.

Sarah Lord (pictured), president of the PFS, said: "The Personal Finance Society board would like to thank all members who contributed their views through the consultation; we remain focused on delivering the services that best meet the needs and expectations of our members, championing the value of professional advice and ensuring the best possible outcomes for clients."

"We also look forward to engaging with the Chartered Insurance Institute on common areas of interest that include raising professional standards and improving public confidence and trust."

Broader responses to the consultation included calls for:

- Streamlined qualifications, modern assessment methods and the introduction of behavioural content provided the focus on technical knowledge is not diluted.

- A focus on raising public trust in the profession through the promotion of professional standards and increasing confidence that member misconduct will be addressed.

- A common strategy and clear purpose (and objectives) agreed for societies, local institutes and regional committees.

- A governance and operating structure that achieves greater economies of scale.

- A professional map that provides individuals and firms, both large and small, with clarity around the competences required of a professional and what development support is available to address any gaps.

CII board chair Helen Phillips said: "In the coming months the CII's Board will use consultation feedback to help inform the next five-year strategy for our professional body, so that we build on the long and proud history that underpins our Royal Charter to ‘secure and justify the confidence of the public' in the insurance and personal finance profession."

The consultation was open for responses between 15 October to 17 December 2021, receiving individual feedback from 1,149 insurance and personal finance professionals, the CII said. There was also a dedicated programme of consultation events through which feedback could be provided including 47 local institute and PFS committee events, attended by 347 participants; and 15 consultation webinars, attended by 550 members.