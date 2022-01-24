Skills and knowledge gap amongst 'biggest challenges' for the year, CII warns

A survey of 280 insurance professionals found that the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit-related issues, which have already caused business interruption, will also be significant hurdles they face at work in 2022.

However, a recent social media poll of 975 CII members conducted in December reported that one in five respondents felt that regulation, such as changes to product pricing practices, will be the "most significant" obstacle needing to overcome in the next 12 months.

Furthermore, roughly one quarter of those polled identified getting used to hybrid working as a challenge they face in their careers this year.

Gill White, chief customer officer of the CII, said: "We are aware of the swift pace of change in the insurance profession and have already worked with partners to produce qualifications and learning material for data science, climate risk and product simplification in the last 12 months based on what our members have identified as a knowledge gap.

"We have proposed a combination of educational best practice, learner feedback and application of the Professional Map, which details the knowledge skills and behaviours needed for different roles at different experience levels."

The CII added that it will share the findings of the consultation and how it will help shape the group's strategy this year.