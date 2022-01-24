Skills and knowledge gap amongst 'biggest challenges' for the year, CII warns

Hybrid working, Covid and Brexit also top factors

clock • 1 min read
Skills and knowledge gap amongst 'biggest challenges' for the year, CII warns

Almost one third of insurance professionals have identified a skills and knowledge gap to better serve customers as one of the biggest challenges they face in the year ahead, according to a recent Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) survey.

A survey of 280 insurance professionals found that the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit-related issues, which have already caused business interruption, will also be significant hurdles they face at work in 2022.  

However, a recent social media poll of 975 CII members conducted in December reported that one in five respondents felt that regulation, such as changes to product pricing practices, will be the "most significant" obstacle needing to overcome in the next 12 months. 

Furthermore, roughly one quarter of those polled identified getting used to hybrid working as a challenge they face in their careers this year. 

Gill White, chief customer officer of the CII, said: "We are aware of the swift pace of change in the insurance profession and have already worked with partners to produce qualifications and learning material for data science, climate risk and product simplification in the last 12 months based on what our members have identified as a knowledge gap. 

"We have proposed a combination of educational best practice, learner feedback and application of the Professional Map, which details the knowledge skills and behaviours needed for different roles at different experience levels." 

The CII added that it will share the findings of the consultation and how it will help shape the group's strategy this year. 

Topics

More on Critical Illness

FCA staff to vote on strike action following regulator refusal to negotiate
Regulation

FCA staff to vote on strike action following regulator refusal to negotiate

CEO Rathi dismissed concerns as ‘noise’

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 24 January 2022 • 2 min read
New FCA authorisation fees come into effect on 24 January
Regulation

New FCA authorisation fees come into effect on 24 January

Advice firms to pay £2,500

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 12 January 2022 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: Five things you might not know about Serious Illness Cover
Critical Illness

Industry Voice: Five things you might not know about Serious Illness Cover

Vitality’s Serious Illness Cover (SIC) covers significantly more conditions than any other provider and stays in place for longer. Here are five interesting facts.

Vitality
clock 04 January 2022 • 3 min read

Highlights

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition
Individual Protection

Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition

Latest COVER webinar

COVER
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read