COVER Blue Monday webinar now available on demand

Over 800 people dialled in to COVER's Blue Monday and Beyond: The Whole Wellbeing Proposition webinar, in association with Royal London, on Monday 17 January, often referred to as the "most depressing day of the year."

While the Covid-19 pandemic has raged on for nearly two years, other mental health and wellbeing challenges have also come to the fore for the protection and health space as it enters a new year. Financial wellbeing, a crucial aspect of many people's lives during January, has become a pivotal element for protection providers, with a bevy of recent government decisions set to increase the hardship and vulnerability many people in the UK face financially.

The hour-long, CPD-accredited discussion examined some of the key elements of how protection addressing the holistic wellbeing support, including the development of products that have the right services and support partnerships built in, the role of the adviser in communicating and educating consumers on wellbeing support, the challenges of current support pathways and the importance of providing the same support for new and existing policyholders.

Our expert panel of speakers included Christina Rigby, product owner at Royal London, Simon Jay, chief commercial officer at Thrive, and Kathryn Knowles, managing director at Cura Financial Services.