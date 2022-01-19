Hemma Visavadia joins COVER as new reporter

Hemma joins from Mulberry Media, where she wrote across a number of specialist B2B publications for the insurance, hotel, restaurant, funeral and jewellery sectors, among others. She also appeared on a number of broadcasts for BBC Asian Network radio, where she discussed a range of topics, including Asian women in the workplace and at university.

Commenting on her new role, Hemma said: "I am thrilled to be joining COVER and getting the opportunity to dive deeper into the wellbeing sector, as well as explore its overall importance during this critical time."

COVER editor, John Brazier, added: "I am delighted to welcome Hemma to the COVER team. Hemma has already shown a huge amount of potential and we're excited to see how she can help the title expand and fulfil our ambitions for 2022 and beyond."

You can reach Hemma via email at [email protected] or on the phone at (0)207 484 9789.