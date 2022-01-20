Employers improve benefits strategies to recruit and retain talent

Employee engagement, choice, recruitment and retention top objective for employers post Covid-19

clock • 2 min read
Teamwork
Image:

Teamwork

Employers have adjusted benefits strategies in a bid to enhance recruitment and retain talent, as employee engagement is highlighted as the "most important" objective in the latest Aon Benefits and Trends survey.

According to the survey, which questioned 253 HR, employee benefit and reward professionals from across the UK in a variety of sectors, employee work motivations have shifted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic with 41% of employers noting increased difficulties in retaining staff over the past year. 

An additional 44% said they have found it hard to recruit new staff, with many stating the need to pay higher salaries or sign-on bonuses as a method of enticing new talent into their business. 

Richard Morgan, principal of employee benefits at Aon, said: "The workplace is now a seller's market - employees can be, and are being, more selective about who they work for.

He added: "Younger generations, in particular, put more importance on what an employer stands for - their purpose and brand. They are expectant of flexibility and prepared to go it alone in the gig economy. This all demands deeper thinking from employers on how they navigate new forms of volatility, not least how their Employee Value Proposition (EVP) evolves, how it is communicated and delivered, and how the impact and value it derives is measured and reviewed.

According to the survey, employee engagement is considered the most important objective for companies' benefits strategies. Employee choice, recruitment and retention were considered the next most important.

Employers have also adjusted by competing for talent in different market sectors, with 48% having already adapted and 13% expecting to change in the next five years. As a result, 81 percent said they will need to change their benefits strategy to meet the needs of future generations.

Aon's Benefits and Trends Survey also found that more employers either have a clear Employee Value Proposition (EVP) or plan to develop one, increasing from 71 percent last year to 81 percent this year.

The majority of those surveyed said their EVP has a positive impact on recruitment, while 75 percent believed it positively impacts retention and another 85 percent believed it positively impacts employee engagement.

Themes identified in the survey as being key to an EVP were wellbeing, treating people fairly and flexibility as well as establishing clear values and principles.

Teamwork
Employee Benefits

