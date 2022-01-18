Employers count benefits of health and wellbeing support

Almost nine in 10 employers have benefited from supporting the health and wellbeing of their staff, according to research from Group Risk Development (GRiD).
From a survey of 505 HR decision makers at UK businesses, 89% of respondents said they have recorded manifested improvements as a result of a focus on staff health and wellbeing. Almost half (45%) of employers said that supporting the health and wellbeing of their staff demonstrates that they care about their employees, creating loyalty and engagement, while a similar level (42%) said staff will be more engaged when they know they are being supported. One in three employers (33%) said that...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.