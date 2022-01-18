Employers count benefits of health and wellbeing support

From a survey of 505 HR decision makers at UK businesses, 89% of respondents said they have recorded manifested improvements as a result of a focus on staff health and wellbeing. Almost half (45%) of employers said that supporting the health and wellbeing of their staff demonstrates that they care about their employees, creating loyalty and engagement, while a similar level (42%) said staff will be more engaged when they know they are being supported. One in three employers (33%) said that...