Unum extends Help@Hand to Group Life, Critical Illness customers

The [email protected] app will be made accessible to policyholders of Unum group life insurance and critical illness products, covering 1.4 million employees and their families, at no extra cost. Unum previously made the app accessible to UK SME clients with group life and critical illness policies in March last year, having already provided the app for group income protection clients of all sizes. It stated that by widening access to the health and wellbeing service, more employers would be able to...