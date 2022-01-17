Unum extends [email protected] to Group Life, Critical Illness customers

Access to Insights Report also included

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Unum extends Help@Hand to Group Life, Critical Illness customers

Unum has widened access to its health and wellbeing app, [email protected], to all group life and critical illness customers.

The [email protected] app will be made accessible to policyholders of Unum group life insurance and critical illness products, covering 1.4 million employees and their families, at no extra cost. Unum previously made the app accessible to UK SME clients with group life and critical illness policies in March last year, having already provided the app for group income protection clients of all sizes. It stated that by widening access to the health and wellbeing service, more employers would be able to...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Steve Butler: Bringing ourselves to work

Neil McCarthy: Calling time on four decades in insurance

More on Critical Illness

Steve Butler: Bringing ourselves to work
Adviser / Broking

Steve Butler: Bringing ourselves to work

“We all felt the intimacy of their stories”

Steve Butler
clock 21 January 2022 • 4 min read
Neil McCarthy: Calling time on four decades in insurance
Adviser / Broking

Neil McCarthy: Calling time on four decades in insurance

"I have been very lucky...I have really enjoyed the work I have done"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 January 2022 • 6 min read
TISA chief executive David Dalton-Brown to step down
Adviser / Broking

TISA chief executive David Dalton-Brown to step down

After 13 years with the body

Julia Bahr
clock 20 January 2022 • 2 min read