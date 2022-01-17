Unum extends Help@Hand to Group Life, Critical Illness customers

Unum has widened access to its health and wellbeing app, [email protected], to all group life and critical illness customers.
The [email protected] app will be made accessible to policyholders of Unum group life insurance and critical illness products, covering 1.4 million employees and their families, at no extra cost. Unum previously made the app accessible to UK SME clients with group life and critical illness policies in March last year, having already provided the app for group income protection clients of all sizes. It stated that by widening access to the health and wellbeing service, more employers would be able to...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.