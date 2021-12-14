IFW report highlights adviser skills clients seek

The report, sponsored by Aegon, looked at the factors clients believe to be the most important in financial advisers.

"The standard view of the financial planning role is usually associated with performing financial projections or selling financial products," the IFW said. "However, this view ignores the central and most valuable role of financial planning, which is helping clients identify long-term objectives and counselling them in financial and sometimes non-financial issues."

The report found the most sought-after competency of an adviser was trust. It suggested trust is correlated to effective communication skills. The four key competencies, the report said, are trust, communication skills, behavioural coaching and technical knowledge.

"Clients want to be questioned about their dreams and choose advisers based on their ability to identify and meet the clients' goals and dreams."

According to the IFW, the vast majority of financial advisers receive no training in the competencies that clients say are the most important to them.

As such, the IFW said it would support a review by the FCA into what training is required to become an authorised financial adviser in order to recognise the important role skills, such as effective communication, play in delivering better client outcomes.

It added that it was keen to support advisers as they consider the additional tailored training is required to truly understand the key areas.