IFW report highlights adviser skills clients seek

The initiative for financial wellbeing (IFW), a non-profit organisation launched in 2019, has published a white paper that investigates what clients look for in a financial adviser and why they do so.
The report, sponsored by Aegon, looked at the factors clients believe to be the most important in financial advisers.
"The standard view of the financial planning role is usually associated with performing financial projections or selling financial products," the IFW said. "However, this view ignores the central and most valuable role of financial planning, which is helping clients identify long-term objectives and counselling them in financial and sometimes non-financial issues."
The report found the most sought-after competency of an adviser was trust. It suggested trust is correlated to effective communication skills. The four key competencies, the report said, are trust, communication skills, behavioural coaching and technical knowledge.
"Clients want to be questioned about their dreams and choose advisers based on their ability to identify and meet the clients' goals and dreams."
According to the IFW, the vast majority of financial advisers receive no training in the competencies that clients say are the most important to them.
As such, the IFW said it would support a review by the FCA into what training is required to become an authorised financial adviser in order to recognise the important role skills, such as effective communication, play in delivering better client outcomes.
It added that it was keen to support advisers as they consider the additional tailored training is required to truly understand the key areas.
It added that communication skills in the form of listening are also currently underrepresented in the services advisers deliver. The general rule of thumb is that clients should talk 80% of the time and advisers 20%, with many clients citing they want "simply to be heard."
"While technical knowledge is an obvious prerequisite, simplifying or eradicating jargon and not engaging clients in risky investments solely in order to generate fee income were also highlighted. It seems clients are more comfortable with a fixed fee amount so they know exactly how much their advice will cost."
Aegon chief marketing officer, Andy Manson, said: "Financial advice is about much more than knowledge of tax rules or investments. The outcomes that advice enables, such as peace of mind, a concrete picture of our future selves and the ability to tackle life's unexpected events, are driven to a large extent by the advisers understanding clients' hopes and fears and then using their technical expertise to enable them.
"The paper identifies that skills such as active listening are more likely to be learned on the job rather than through formal training and their recommendation that advisers consider them as part of the choices they make about professional development is a good one."
Nick Marsh, chief executive of the IFW, said advisers should invest in their clients by expanding the client conversations far beyond investments and money: "Helping clients identify their long-term goals and the tenets that contribute to financial wellbeing (namely the relationship between their money and their happiness) as part of effective communication, should be something for advisers to focus on to demonstrate the huge value that they can bring to their clients."
This is also supported by the FCA's New Consumer Duty, encouraging financial firms to really empathise with their clients, as if they were ‘in their shoes', to build trust and take the time to understand what effective communication can sound like, the IFW said.