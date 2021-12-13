handl Group acquires corporate wellbeing specialist

Manchester-based Robertson Cooper provides employee health, wellbeing and resilience support services and resources through a team of wellbeing specialists, business psychologists and data analysts.

It works with UK and international corporate, public sector and higher education clients, covering health and wellbeing strategy, measurement, and training.

handl Group chief executive, Graham Pulford, described the acquisition as a "major step forward" for the group in its ambitions to develop a "leading market presence in the established wellness sector," and "an entry point for new multi-service partnerships with clients from blue chips to smaller organisations."

"We have been exploring this opportunity with Robertson Cooper for some time, and I am thrilled they have agreed to become part of handl Group," Pulford commented.

"It is a highly reputable, evidence-led business and a great fit for handl Group. The team will help spearhead our strategy to diversify into the corporate sector, with a new range of services built around a next generation wellbeing platform."

"Our aim is to utilise the deep experience of founders Professor Ivan Robertson and Professor Sir Cary Cooper, who will continue to be involved in the Group, and provide a complete commercial package for employers."

Ben Moss, managing director at Robertson Cooper, added: "I'm genuinely excited to be leading Robertson Cooper into its next chapter with handl Group as the new owner. With the support of our Founders, we've evolved with the health and wellbeing market and now the business is ready for a new level of growth.

"After 10 years as MD, I know that takes a particular kind of support: the kind that handl Group brings."