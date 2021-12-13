MetLife to underwrite YuLife group life cover

Under the terms of the new partnership, YuLife will continue to own its customer relationships and propositional offering, while MetLife will be the underlying risk carrier and claims administration provider.

YuLife was launched in late 2018 as the "world's first ever lifestyle insurance business", including critical illness, income protection, virtual GP services and employment assistance such as counselling and coaching within its group life insurance proposition.

In July this year,YuLife secured over £50 million in fundingto develop new products, increase its UK market penetration and expand into new global markets.

Dominic Grinstead, managing director at MetLife UK, commented that there had been a rapid change to the working landscape over the past 12 months, driven by a growth in digital.

"At MetLife, we remain committed to our unwavering focus on meeting customer needs and service excellence by driving innovation. More than ever it's crucial that insurance policies are accessible and engaging," he said.

"We also recognise that the need for protecting more customers has never been greater, so it's a particularly exciting time to partner with YuLife to expand our offering, and ultimately, support more customers with a comprehensive wellness offering."

Sammy Rubin, chief executive and founder of YuLife, added: "MetLife is ideally positioned to support YuLife's ongoing growth and development as we continue to deliver insurance policies that not only proactively incentivise health and well-being, but are grounded in exceptional service and delivery."