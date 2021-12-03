FCA looks to strengthen appointed representative oversight regime

“The level of harm we are currently seeing is too high”

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a consultation proposing stronger to regime overseeing appointed representatives (ARs) across financial services sectors.

The regulator noted that it is seeing "a wide range of harm" across sectors where ARs are active, often due to a lack of due diligence before confirming an appointment or from inadequate oversight and/or control following the appointment of an AR.

The FCA has proposed changes to its AR oversight regime aimed at addressing issues of harm while "retaining the cost, competition and innovation benefits the AR model can provide."

The changes would further principal's oversight of ARs and require principals to provide the regulator with more information on their ARs, which the FCA stated would allow it to identify risks more quickly.

The FCA is also seeking feedback on the "wider risk posed by some of the business models operated by principal firms" and whether setting limits would reduce potential harm.

Sheldon Mills, executive director for Consumers and Competition at the FCA, said: 'The appointed representative model helps bring choices to consumers, but the level of harm we are currently seeing is too high. There are real risks of consumers being misled and mis-sold with little scope for recourse.

'We have already started work looking at high risk ARs and these proposals build on that work. We want to ensure that principals are properly overseeing their appointed representatives, ensuring they are competent, financially stable and delivering fair outcomes for consumers.'

