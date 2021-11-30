Majority of people are not saving enough for retirement despite overestimating financial ability: Wealth at Work

Financial education can help employees understand value of workplace pensions

clock • 1 min read
People overestimate their financial ability and are not saving enough for retirement, research by Vital Research for Wealth at Work found.

Six in ten people (63%) think their financial knowledge is either 'excellent' or 'above average' according to a new survey that quizzed 1,015 UK working adults. The survey found more than two in five (41%) know they are not saving enough for a comfortable retirement. 

Wealth at Work found that respondents overestimated their financial ability on general financial issues including managing a monthly budget, debt and managing savings. 

A quarter (25%) of respondents said their financial ability was 'excellent', 38% said 'above average', and 33% 'average', while only 4% said 'below average' and 1% answered 'very poor'. 

Meanwhile 16% of respondents said they do not know if they are allowed to pay more into their workplace pension, while 14% are unsure of how much their employer contributes. 

Jonathan Watts-Lay, director at Wealth at Work, said: "This shows it's quite common for people to overestimate their financial ability. After all, people do not know what they don't know. They might think their financial knowledge is excellent, or at least above average, but actually in many cases, are not saving enough for retirement and don't understand how to make the most of their workplace pensions." 

Watts-Lay said financial education and guidance in the workplace can ensure employees realise how valuable workplace pensions are and how to maximise their savings. 

"Many companies are now seeing the benefit of sourcing specialist financial wellbeing provides to help employees improve their financial future, covering everything from debt and money management through to optimising employer sponsored benefits and retirement," he added. 

