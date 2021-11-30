Vitality re-introduces earnings guarantee for income protection policies

The earning guarantee means members who take out an income protection policy can ensure a monthly benefit of up to £8,000, and that the point of claim current salary will not be considered when working out the maximum benefit payable.The feature was initially removed in March 2020 as part of restrictions placed on income protection following the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the feature, members will be able to verify their earnings within the first six months of their plan.

Monthly benefits of less than £1,500 will continue to be automatically guaranteed and members will not have to verify their earnings for the plans upfront.Vitality head of protection specialists Nick Telfer said: "Members shouldn't have to worry that they will receive a reduced monthly benefit if they have to reduce their working hours due to ill health before ultimately being unable to work.