Unum records Covid impact on group income protection claims

The latest figures show that over more than one in 20 group income protection claims Unum received for people unable to work in the nine months to 30 September 2021 were for Covid-19 or a related illness.

Claims in September this year were the lowest for Covid-19 or Covid-related incapacities since November 2020, according to Unum's internal data, which it suggested indicates a "sign of progress" made through the rollout of the nation's vaccination programme.

However, Unum also noted that there an increasing number of people reporting symptoms of Long Covid or ‘post-Covid syndrome' - those still suffering symptoms after 12 weeks that cannot be attributed to any other diagnosis.

The latest figures from the National Office of Statistics, published on 4 November, show that there are an estimated 1.2 million people in the UK as of early October, up 1.7% from the previous month.

Unum noted the impact of rehabilitation support and vocational rehabilitation consultants (VRCs) in aiding group income protection clients to return to work quicker, where customers can refer any covered employee for early intervention support and guidance for any absence-related issues, including Covid-19, Long Covid or any other COVID-related condition.

According to the provider's data, of the rehabilitation cases Unum received for Covid-19 or a related illness between the start of February 2020 and 5 October 2021, 95.9% have returned to work or achieve an agreed outcome (excluding referrals actively receiving support from a VRC).

Paula Coffey, head of claims at Unum's Rehab and Medical Services, commented: "It's important to note that whilst the emphasis of rehabilitation is on getting well, it's also about ensuring people have access to the right tools at the right time.

"For many people who've faced or are facing Covid-19, Long Covid and other related illnesses, it may take time to rebuild their health and wellbeing. Unum is proud and privileged to be part of that for so many people and it's a service we will continue offering to everyone, not just Covid-19 sufferers, for a long time to come."