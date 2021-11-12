Members must start conversations around later life and care funding, says CII

24 million adults underconfident about managing money

Talking openly about money benefit overall health and relationships
Talking openly about money benefit overall health and relationships

Members need to be proactive in starting conversations with family and friends about later life and care funding, according to the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

Talking openly about money can have a huge impact on tackling worries and is important for both overall health and relationships, says the professional body.

The impact of Covid-19 has brought issues regarding later life resilience, financial, social and mental wellbeing, to the forefront, and consumers should be looking to engage with their peers and families on these topics.

Last year, the trade body surveyed 2,000 consumers and found people who discussed care plans with their wider family felt reassured after talking over issues and coming up with a plan.

"Starting conversations about later life and care funding sooner rather than later enables you to focus on enjoying your life in the sure knowledge that you have the appropriate plans in place to deal with later-life needs," said Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs at the CII.

"It is never too early to start planning for later life but sadly all too many people every year find it is now too late to widen their options for care as they sleepwalked into a funding crisis," he added.

A study by the Money and Pensions Service published on Wednesday (10 November) revealed that up to 24 million adults in the UK were potentially feeling underconfident in their abilities to manage money.

Talk Money Week, an annual awareness campaign coordinated by the Money and Pensions Service, aims to reduce stigma around money conversations by encouraging communication among families, friends, and wider communities.

Caroline Siarkiewicz, chief executive of the Money and Pensions Service, which leads Talk Money Week, said: "As we continue to respond to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, financial wellbeing remains key to the UK's recovery: a financially healthy nation is good for individuals, communities, business, and the economy."

