COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

The best and brightest of the protection and health insurance industry came together at The Brewery in London last night (2 November) to celebrate the COVER Excellence Awards 2021.

Hosted by comedian Stuart Goldsmith, the ceremony drew over 300 protection and health professionals to honour the best the industry has to offer across insurance providers, intermediaries and advisers, service providers and technology firms.

There were three new award categories included in this year's ceremony - Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion of the Year for an individual intermediary, Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support for providers, and the Insurtech of the Year - reflecting the direction of travel with the industry.

Zurich's Peter Hamilton was awarded with the coveted Insurance Leader of the Year award, while Cura Financial's Alan Knowles was recognised as the Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement).

Congratulations to all this year's winners and highly commended entries:

Outstanding Added Value (Provider)

Highly Commended: Legal & General

Winner: Aviva

Outstanding Added Value (Third Party)

Highly Commended: HealthHero

Winner: RedArc

Outstanding New Technology Offering

Highly Commended: CIExpert

Winner: Munich RE MIRApply

Insurtech of the Year [New for 2021]

Winner: YuLife

Outstanding Cash Plan

Winner: WPA

Outstanding Business Protection

Highly Commended: LV=

Winner: Royal London

Outstanding Group Health Insurance

Winner: Bupa UK Insurance

Outstanding Group Critical Illness

Highly Commended: Aviva

Winner: AIG Life

Outstanding Group Income Protection

Highly Commended: Canada Life

Winner: Legal & General Group Protection

Outstanding Individual Health Insurance

Highly Commended: Aviva

Winner: Vitality

Outstanding Individual Critical Illness

Highly Commended: Guardian

Winner: AIG Life

Outstanding Individual Income Protection

Winner: Legal & General

Outstanding Individual Life Insurance

Highly Commended: Guardian

Winner: Scottish Widows

Outstanding Protection Production Innovation

Highly Commended: Legal & General Group Protection

Winner: LV=

Outstanding Protection Platform

Winner: UnderwriteMe

Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support [New for 2021]

Winner: Unum UK

Rising Star:

Winner: Rachael Welsh, Guardian

Outstanding Promotion of Protection

Highly Commended: Legal & General

Winner: Vitality

Insurance Leader of the Year

Winner: Peter Hamilton, Zurich

Outstanding Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health

Highly Commended: The Practical Protection Podcast

Winner: LifeSearch

Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion [New for 2021]

Winner: Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year

Highly Commended: Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Winner: ADVO

Excellence in Customer Service

Highly Commended: Future Proof

Winner: Wingate Benefits Solutions

Outstanding Specialist Intermediary

Highly Commended: Future Proof

Winner: Cura Financial Services

Small Intermediary of the Year

Highly Commended: Vita

Winner: LifePoint Healthcare

Protection Intermediary of the Year - Sponsored by Scottish Widows

Highly Commended: Caspian Insurance

Winner: LifeSearch

Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement)

Winner: Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services