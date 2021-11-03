COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

COVER is delighted to reveal the winners of this year’s Excellence Awards across 27 categories.
The best and brightest of the protection and health insurance industry came together at The Brewery in London last night (2 November) to celebrate the COVER Excellence Awards 2021.
Hosted by comedian Stuart Goldsmith, the ceremony drew over 300 protection and health professionals to honour the best the industry has to offer across insurance providers, intermediaries and advisers, service providers and technology firms.
There were three new award categories included in this year's ceremony - Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion of the Year for an individual intermediary, Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support for providers, and the Insurtech of the Year - reflecting the direction of travel with the industry.
Zurich's Peter Hamilton was awarded with the coveted Insurance Leader of the Year award, while Cura Financial's Alan Knowles was recognised as the Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement).
Congratulations to all this year's winners and highly commended entries:
Outstanding Added Value (Provider)
Highly Commended: Legal & General
Winner: Aviva
Outstanding Added Value (Third Party)
Highly Commended: HealthHero
Winner: RedArc
Outstanding New Technology Offering
Highly Commended: CIExpert
Winner: Munich RE MIRApply
Insurtech of the Year [New for 2021]
Winner: YuLife
Outstanding Cash Plan
Winner: WPA
Outstanding Business Protection
Highly Commended: LV=
Winner: Royal London
Outstanding Group Health Insurance
Winner: Bupa UK Insurance
Outstanding Group Critical Illness
Highly Commended: Aviva
Winner: AIG Life
Outstanding Group Income Protection
Highly Commended: Canada Life
Winner: Legal & General Group Protection
Outstanding Individual Health Insurance
Highly Commended: Aviva
Winner: Vitality
Outstanding Individual Critical Illness
Highly Commended: Guardian
Winner: AIG Life
Outstanding Individual Income Protection
Winner: Legal & General
Outstanding Individual Life Insurance
Highly Commended: Guardian
Winner: Scottish Widows
Outstanding Protection Production Innovation
Highly Commended: Legal & General Group Protection
Winner: LV=
Outstanding Protection Platform
Winner: UnderwriteMe
Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support [New for 2021]
Winner: Unum UK
Rising Star:
Winner: Rachael Welsh, Guardian
Outstanding Promotion of Protection
Highly Commended: Legal & General
Winner: Vitality
Insurance Leader of the Year
Winner: Peter Hamilton, Zurich
Outstanding Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health
Highly Commended: The Practical Protection Podcast
Winner: LifeSearch
Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion [New for 2021]
Winner: Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year
Highly Commended: Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
Winner: ADVO
Excellence in Customer Service
Highly Commended: Future Proof
Winner: Wingate Benefits Solutions
Outstanding Specialist Intermediary
Highly Commended: Future Proof
Winner: Cura Financial Services
Small Intermediary of the Year
Highly Commended: Vita
Winner: LifePoint Healthcare
Protection Intermediary of the Year - Sponsored by Scottish Widows
Highly Commended: Caspian Insurance
Winner: LifeSearch
Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement)
Winner: Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services