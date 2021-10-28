Autumn Budget 2021: Industry reactions

One of the keynote announcements previewed before yesterday's Autumn Budget and Spending Review (27 October) was a £5.9billion investment in the NHS to tackle the current backlog for testing and elective treatments.

Delivering his address, the House of Commons, Chancellor Rishi Sunak detailed that total spending on healthcare was set to increase by £44bn to £177bn by the end of the current parliament.

Responding to the budgetary announcements, chair of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries, David Middleton, said that while he welcomed the injection of "much-needed resources", the Chancellor had missed an opportunity to incentivise the NHS and private healthcare sector to work together.

"The measures he has announced are unlikely to solve the unprecedented issues facing the Health Service and, while subsidised private health insurance would, without doubt, reduce the burden on the NHS, it is a real shame that there seems to be no appetite within Government to consider this," Middleton commented.

Middleton also expressed "relief" that there was no increase to the Insurance Premium Tax (IPT), an issue AMII has campaigned on and said that the industry body will continue to lobby for lower rated healthcare products.

"We will continue to lobby hard that healthcare costs should be zero rated for IPT purposes in line with other protection and general products, as they make an equally valuable contribution to the health of the nation and the UK economy," he said.

Chief executive of the British Insurance Broker's Association (BIBA), Steve White, also welcomed no change to IPT in a budget that contained "no surprises."

"We welcome the fact that Rishi Sunak is leaving the rate of Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) untouched which is key BIBA manifesto aim. This is some comfort to insurance customers already facing premium increases for a variety of external reasons," White said.

"However, tax remains a significant proportion of the cost of being responsible and we hope future spending reviews will recognise the road safety benefits of greater use of telematics-based policies by removing premium tax on these to increase their uptake."

Taper cut

Elsewhere, Sunak announced a change to the Universal Credit (UC) taper rate - the rate at which claimants lose the benefit based on their income from work.

The Chancellor announced that the taper rate was being cut by 8%, from 63% to 55%, meaning that claimants will lose 55p for every £1 of net income earned.

Group Risk Development (GRiD) welcome the moved to reduce the UC taper rate, as well as the increase to the amount that households with children, or a household member with limited capability for work, can earn before their Universal Credit award begins to be reduced by £500 per year.

"This will mean not only that ‘work pays' but also that group income protection pays for those whose employers provide a continued income in the event that they're unable to work for a prolonged period through illness, injury or disability," GRiD stated.

However, Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at The Exeter, said the protection industry could "be forgiven for seeing it as somewhat of a mixed bag."

"Whilst the announcement of a reduced taper to Universal Credit following a recipient finding work will be a huge boon to many, it does little to help those individuals that are unable to work as a result of illness or injury. Income protection remains the best way to protect our most important asset, income, from unexpected events, and [the] changes to Universal Credit emphasise the need for more awareness of how most state support simply isn't sufficient for the most vulnerable: those who physically can't work," Bryan commented.

Bryan said that it was "surprising" that the Governments had "neither recognised or pledged support" for the industry during the Budget announcement given its role in supporting the personal and financial wellbeing of people throughout the pandemic.

"Whilst Government initiatives certainly bore the brunt of supporting the population through the pandemic, the protection industry was essential in supporting those that fell through the cracks, weren't eligible or needed more than just state support," he said.

"As product innovation in the industry continues apace and customer reach grows every month, it may be down to sector itself to make the case for the Government to recognise this central UK industry in time for the next Budget."