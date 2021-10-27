COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: Final week to register for next week's flagship conference

Across health, protection and employee benefit streams, this year's Summit will feature a combination of partner presentations, live panel debates and audience-led Q&As, examining the industry's most pressing topics, both pre- and post-pandemic.

The importance of mental, physical and financial wellbeing has come to the forefront over the last year and insurers have had to adapt their offering to make sure people have access to the right pathways for both health and protection cover.

Register for the event here

The employer/employee relationship has also undergone a transformative period, with ongoing uncertainty around the future of the hybrid working model, alongside increasingly knowledgeable and determined staff looking to their employer for customisable, unique benefits packages.

To meet these needs, we've seen the best of innovation, but what did we learn and what can the industry do as a collective to ensure that customers are getting the best advice, insurance and service possible as we head into a new era.

Building back together

This year's Summit event is returning to an in-person format following 2020's virtual setting and COVER is looking forward to welcoming you back for our flagship conference on 2 November at The Brewery, London.

Encompassing individual and group protection, health and PMI, and employee benefits, the day's agenda will feature a combination of partner presentations, live panel debates and audience-led Q&As, examining the industry's most pressing topics, both pre- and post-pandemic, and exploring how health and protection offerings have adapted and client needs evolved as we begin to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Protection & Health Summit 2021 is also CPD-accredited, for up to 8 hours of content.

Key reasons to attend:

Hear from industry experts and thought leaders on a range of protection and health topics that are at the forefront of market thinking such as overcoming adversity, industry collaboration, treating customers fairly and the importance of adaptation.

Listen to dedicated panel discussions and presentations on individual protection, group protection, health insurance and employee benefits.

Question our panel members and speakers and take part in live audience polls via the Sli.do app.

Meet up with industry peers and make new connections throughout the day without the need for Zoom/Teams!

Engage with our event sponsors Aegon, Guardian, Holloway Friendly, Royal London and Vitality at their exhibition stands.

Find out the winner of Holloway Friendly's See IP Differently competition!

Participate in our mental health workshop for insurance advisers, hosted by Patrick Melville.

