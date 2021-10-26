FCA gives green light to next stage of LV= demutualisation

The regulator stated today (26 October) that it has provided its non-objection to the agreement moving to the next stages, which include a member voting requiring Court approval.

LV= is now able to progress to a member vote on the overall takeover by Bain Capital, which, should members approve, be followed by a second vote on changes to LV='s Articles of Association via a Scheme of Arrangement (subject to Court approval), which is necessary to enable the planned insurance business transfer to a Bain Capital-controlled entity.

In a letter published for interested stakeholders, the FCA outlined that it had arrived at its decision following consideration of views LV='s "WithProfits Actuary and With-Profits Committee, as well as those of the Independent Expert", and "extensive engagement" with the insurer.

The regulator also noted that it had "benefited from the opportunity to attend member webinars hosted by LV and to hear directly from LV members."

The FCA detailed that it had challenged proposals relating to fair treatment of LV= policyholders, particularly around communication with policyholders and members.

This was an area that was criticised by a report published in April by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Mutuals (APPG) into the demutualisation deal, which concluded that the leadership of the insurer had "not been open and transparent" with its members about its intentions.

"Given the complexity of the proposed transaction and the need for policyholders and members to engage with and understand the proposals before voting on them, we have focused on ensuring that LV does all it can to support them, particularly once full member voting packs are sent," the FCA's letter said.

"We have ensured LV has appropriately recognised the different interests of different policyholders, particularly with-profits policyholders, in their engagement and communications."

In order to ensure that the LV= policyholders are treated fairly and have opportunity to engage with the insurer, the FCA will require that the provider operates extended opening hours for its customer helpline during the relevant period, add further webinar sessions for policyholders and members beyond those already planned with an emphasis on receiving and answering questions, and to appoint senior managers to ensure that service standards are maintained in the event that the takeover is completed.

LV= did not respond to a request for comment at time of publication.