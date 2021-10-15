Legal & General teams up with Roman Kemp on mental health campaign

Kemp has joined the campaign to raise awareness of the need for businesses to support their staff's mental health and wellbeing.

Legal & General is working with Kemp to make a series of films about his personal experiences of mental health and wellbeing, which will cover how to spot the signs when someone may be struggling and how to have open conversations about mental health, with a special focus on men's wellbeing and managing grief.

"My personal experiences have led me on a journey with one simple goal and that is to open up and change the conversations we all have about mental health, what can be done to encourage people to seek help, what preventative action we need to be taking, and understanding the lasting impact that mental health and suicide can have on those we're closest to," Kemp said.

"It's hugely important that wellbeing is addressed in all workplaces, big and small, and that employees feel they can be open and honest and have the tools and services available to support them. Wellbeing is about looking after yourself - but businesses also must play a part in supporting employees. Working with Legal & General's Be Well, Get Better, Be Supported campaign I'm hoping to further raise awareness of how employers can play their part in supporting people's wellbeing."

The campaign aims to help businesses integrate the prevention, early intervention and vocational rehabilitation services included with Legal and General's group protection insurance products into their own company wellbeing programmes.

It provides the framework for the insurer's care pathway support, to education, awareness and training; to place the emphasis firmly on outcomes. It aims to help equip intermediaries - and the businesses they support - with the tools, resources and expertise to talk about how protection and embedded value services support wider wellbeing strategy and overall business goals.

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director at Legal & General Group Protection, commented: "Our focus is on breaking down stigma around mental health as well as telling stories through lived experiences. We are delighted that Roman is partnering with us on our "Be well, Get better, Be supported' campaign, where we explore mental wellbeing as the foundation for our whole wellbeing.

"Our industry is at an important point as employers now see that wellbeing is an imperative, not a nice to have. As part of the campaign, we are working with intermediaries, employers and employees to help them fully realise the value of Group Risk insurance policies that protect groups of employees. We're here to help businesses of all sizes, no matter what stage they're at on their journey, to support wellbeing access, equality and engagement goals."