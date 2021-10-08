Peppy launches menopause resource pack for employers

‘Knowledge is empowering’

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Peppy launches menopause resource pack for employers

Health and wellbeing platform Peppy has rolled out guidance on menopause for employers on how to support employees.

Developed by Kathy Abernethy, Peppy's director of menopause services and former chair of British Menopause Society, the resource pack includes an employee survey, an expert's guide to menopause at work, symptoms factsheet and a guide to menopause and pensions.

The pack is designed to help employers address staff concerns and provide insights into how the menopause affects women's working lives, offering information on common misconceptions, myth-busting, tips, and guidance.

It also includes specific information on the impact of menopause on the gender pensions gap.

Peppy stated that one in four women consider leaving work because of menopause symptoms and others go part-time, which can significantly affect their pensions

Mridula Pore, chief executive of Peppy, commented: "Many companies really want to do more to help their colleagues during menopause but just don't know where to start. We developed these resources to give them the confidence to make those first steps.

"Knowledge is empowering, and we've found that the right information can be transformational for individuals and companies. These resources have been developed to help companies get up to speed, give them the confidence to have the conversation and understand what will really make a difference to their colleagues."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

UK SMEs levelling up mental health support for employees

Demand for mental health support accounts for one in five: Canada Life

More on Regulation

The Rising Stars of Protection: Leanne Stancliffe
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Leanne Stancliffe

‘It is such a mix; no two calls are ever the same’

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 October 2021 • 6 min read
Two-thirds of ethnic minorities in UK financial services have suffered discrimination
Adviser / Broking

Two-thirds of ethnic minorities in UK financial services have suffered discrimination

Race to Equality: UK Financial Services

Lauren Mason
clock 05 October 2021 • 3 min read
Tony Mudd: Loaded premiums - Not on my watch
Adviser / Broking

Tony Mudd: Loaded premiums - Not on my watch

‘We should root out this practice’

Tony Müdd
clock 05 October 2021 • 3 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read