Peppy launches menopause resource pack for employers

Developed by Kathy Abernethy, Peppy's director of menopause services and former chair of British Menopause Society, the resource pack includes an employee survey, an expert's guide to menopause at work, symptoms factsheet and a guide to menopause and pensions.

The pack is designed to help employers address staff concerns and provide insights into how the menopause affects women's working lives, offering information on common misconceptions, myth-busting, tips, and guidance.

It also includes specific information on the impact of menopause on the gender pensions gap.

Peppy stated that one in four women consider leaving work because of menopause symptoms and others go part-time, which can significantly affect their pensions

Mridula Pore, chief executive of Peppy, commented: "Many companies really want to do more to help their colleagues during menopause but just don't know where to start. We developed these resources to give them the confidence to make those first steps.

"Knowledge is empowering, and we've found that the right information can be transformational for individuals and companies. These resources have been developed to help companies get up to speed, give them the confidence to have the conversation and understand what will really make a difference to their colleagues."