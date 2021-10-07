Vitality rolls out workplace wellbeing digital learning for advisers

The digital learning package is comprised of five modules covering the economic case for wellbeing in all workplaces, alongside creating successful strategies and how advisers can help employers combine benefits, culture, and wellbeing strategy for maximum impact.

The health and protection insurer stated that the Covid-19 pandemic has "thrown health and wellbeing into the spotlight", resulting in a newfound appetite from businesses to introduce or improve their wellbeing programmes for staff.

Vitality's 2021 Workplace Wellness Survey found that three-quarters (76%) of businesses have made changes to their health and wellbeing programme in light of the current work environment and a shift to remote working.

Employees are also aware of the importance of wellbeing, according to Vitality's Healthy Hybrid: a blueprint for business report, which found that 85% of workers said taking employee health and wellbeing seriously will be important when thinking about their future career prospects.

The learning series has been accredited by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

Karl Hewstone, director, sales and adviser development at Vitality, said: "Health and wellbeing is a top priority for many organisations now. If the end goal is healthier, happier people, then results matter and our research suggests that employers can struggle even when they put measures in place.

"Our new learning series distils the evidence of what really works into a simple, practical guide for advisers, to help them lead employers to wellbeing success. In doing this, we believe that measurable improvements will help grow the business case and investment too."

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection, commented: "With workplace wellbeing having rapidly moved to the top of many businesses' agendas, these courses offer valuable information and insight which will be beneficial to all, regardless of experience level."