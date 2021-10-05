Bupa makes pledge to Menopause in the Workplace campaign

The campaign, backed by a range of organisations, MPs and celebrity spokespeople, aims to raise awareness of the impact the menopause has on working women and how organisations can better support them.

Menopause in the Workplace is calling upon organisations to pledge their support and Bupa Global, India and UK has confirmed that it will:

Recognise that the menopause can be an issue in the workplace and women need support

Talk openly, positively and respectfully about the menopause

Commit to actively support and inform employees affected by the menopause

Tom Webber, people director for Bupa Global, India & UK said: "By committing to the ‘Menopause in the Workplace' pledge, we aim to create an environment where we can speak openly and provide support around this important topic.

"We want our people to thrive at work and it's important that businesses have the right support in place for when people might be struggling. We want everyone to be comfortable speaking about what they're experiencing and accessing the support they need."

Bupa Health Clinics stated that it donates 5% of each Menopause Plan sold to Wellbeing of Women to help fund research into women's health.

The campaign has also attracted the support of other organisations including Tesco, PwC, HarperCollins UK and Santander UK. Wellbeing in Women stated that although women comprise nearly half the UK workforce, it is estimated that nearly 900,000 have quit their jobs due to the menopause.

Speaking at a roundtable event to launch the campaign on Monday (4 October), the charity's Royal Patron, The Countess of Wessex, said: "To think that women are having to leave the workplace is just tragic. We are fabulous in our 40s, and we are even more fabulous in our 50s, 60s and 70s, and we need to celebrate that and keep those opportunities going for women."

"We cannot let anybody leave the workforce unfulfilled and also feeling that they have got to slope off into the shadows. It's not right and we've got to be able to change that."