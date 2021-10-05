Aviva launches mental health toolkit for line managers

Training modules for workplace wellbeing

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 05 October 2021 • 1 min read
Aviva launches mental health toolkit for line managers

Aviva has rolled out a mental health toolkit for its group protection clients to better manage employee wellbeing.

The insurer stated that the toolkit has been designed to help managers identify changes in mental health to increase the use of early intervention, and to help give them the confidence to have conversations with their employees and the tools to support them.

Comprised of several video training modules, the toolkit focuses on topics including changing behaviours, adapting and adjusting in the workplace, signposting, having difficult conversations and guidance for line managers on how to respond to their own mental health needs.

The Aviva training toolkit is available to all line managers, both insured and uninsured, where the employer holds an Aviva group life, critical illness or income protection policy.

According to research conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Aviva, 70% of UK employers have seen an increase in their employees experiencing mental health conditions over the past three years

Sophie Money, group protection wellbeing manager at Aviva, commented: "Supportive line management is a critical part of an employee's satisfaction at work and managers are often either the first port of call within the workplace or the first to notice changes at the outset of an employee's declining mental health.

"It is vital that line managers take the right action in these circumstances and that they too feel supported by their employer in doing so, which our training will help provide. We also hope that the line manager training improves the conversation around mental health in UK workplaces, developing knowledge and ensuring that those in need receive the right support."

