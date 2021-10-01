Just one in four Brits have loss of earnings insurance

The findings come despite the recent Covid-19 pandemic, which saw individuals lose jobs or experience job insecurity after being placed on furlough.

Perspectus Global's report found there were significant barriers to adults taking out policies and claiming on them.

As many as 72% of UK adults had decided against making a valid insurance claim, instead paying out of their own pocket to resolve issues, in addition to their insurance payments, it found.

The study found the average adult will choose 20 times a year not to make a claim they feel is legitimate.

One in 10 people cited the reason for this being that insurance companies "treat them like fraudsters", while 60% felt insurers wouldn't help or prioritise their rights in the process.

"There's still a fear of being seen as an ‘ambulance chaser', according to our report, which leads to many Brits believing it would be simpler and fairer to cover costs themselves, despite paying out huge amounts of money to insurers," said Jon Horsley, senior research consultant at Perspectus Global.

The study, conducted in partnership with the Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ASCO), also found one third (33%) of the 1500 adults polled thought an independent body to help with insurance queries would aid the claiming process.

The industry is pushing for more awareness of income protection among consumers. Last week, the first Income Protection Awareness Week campaign was launch by the Income Protection Task force (IPTF).

The IPTF's objective is to increase adviser-client discussions about the importance income protection, following a decline in sales last year.

Education is certainly an issue. The study by Perspectus Global found that a lack of understanding about how to make insurance claims was preventing more than half (51%) of respondents from knowing where to start.