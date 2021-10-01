Lifepoint Healthcare acquires Protect Your Health healthcare portfolio

Second acquisition of 2021

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 01 October 2021 • 1 min read
Lifepoint Healthcare acquires Protect Your Health healthcare portfolio

Lifepoint Healthcare has bought Leicestershire-based Protect Your Health UK’s healthcare portfolio for an undisclosed sum.

The London-based health and wellbeing intermediary has acquired Protect Your Health's private medical insurance and health cash plan, marking its second acquisition of the year. 

Lifepoint Healthcare managing director, Isaac Feiner, said the acquisitions compliment plans to continue organic growth, coupled with key strategic acquisitions of businesses and portfolios deemed the right cultural fit for the Lifepoint Group. 

"Our proposition is to ensure we add value for clients as well as adding premium income to Lifepoint... We are hugely positive about the opportunities in the private healthcare sector, which are being driven in part by the announcement of NHS waiting list for treatment of more than 5.6 million people," said Feiner.  

He added that the London-based firm is "engaged in conversations" with individuals and firms, which could lead to further acquisitions in the future. 

Protect Your Health UK managing director, Leighanne Smith, said: "I am delighted to have concluded the sale of our portfolio of healthcare clients to Lifepoint Healthcare. 

"They are a customer focused business delivering a first-class service who I know will take great care our clients. 

"I have recently become a first-time mum to my beautiful daughter, Mia. The sale will enable me to spend quality time with her and to focus on our Risk & Protection business." 

In June, Lifepoint Healthcare acquired Just Private Medical, for an undisclosed sum, adding 120 clients to its base. 

Topics

More on Employee Benefits

Two in three furloughed workers received wellbeing support: Canada Life
Employee Benefits

Two in three furloughed workers received wellbeing support: Canada Life

However, others received little non-financial support from employers during pandemic

Georgie Lee
clock 30 September 2021 • 1 min read
Financial wellbeing is top concern for two thirds of employers
Employee Benefits

Financial wellbeing is top concern for two thirds of employers

Over half of employees looking to employers to support on financial issues

Jon Yarker
clock 27 September 2021 • 1 min read
Aston Lark targets further organic growth in employee benefits and health insurance
Employee Benefits

Aston Lark targets further organic growth in employee benefits and health insurance

Alongside acquisition strategy

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 September 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read