Lifepoint Healthcare acquires Protect Your Health healthcare portfolio

The London-based health and wellbeing intermediary has acquired Protect Your Health's private medical insurance and health cash plan, marking its second acquisition of the year.

Lifepoint Healthcare managing director, Isaac Feiner, said the acquisitions compliment plans to continue organic growth, coupled with key strategic acquisitions of businesses and portfolios deemed the right cultural fit for the Lifepoint Group.

"Our proposition is to ensure we add value for clients as well as adding premium income to Lifepoint... We are hugely positive about the opportunities in the private healthcare sector, which are being driven in part by the announcement of NHS waiting list for treatment of more than 5.6 million people," said Feiner.

He added that the London-based firm is "engaged in conversations" with individuals and firms, which could lead to further acquisitions in the future.

Protect Your Health UK managing director, Leighanne Smith, said: "I am delighted to have concluded the sale of our portfolio of healthcare clients to Lifepoint Healthcare.

"They are a customer focused business delivering a first-class service who I know will take great care our clients.

"I have recently become a first-time mum to my beautiful daughter, Mia. The sale will enable me to spend quality time with her and to focus on our Risk & Protection business."