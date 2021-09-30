WPA policyholders gain Cleveland Clinic access

Eligible plan members can be referred to Cleveland Clinic's Portland Place Outpatient Centre, located on Harley Street, London.

The clinic focuses on heart vascular diseases, digestive diseases, neurosciences and orthopaedics, taking on highly complex patient cases and integrates clinical and hospital care into its services.

Bookings to the clinic will be available for all WPA members, covered through major domestic and international insurers. Clinical pathways are currently being developed to allow seamless access for patients.

Brian Goodman, executive director of large corporate customers at WPA, said: "Our discussions with the Cleveland Clinic London have been fruitful and we welcome another high quality provider to the UK increasing competition and choice."

"Choice is key to our customers and adding the Cleveland Clinic in London extends the options for WPA customers to see who they want, where and when they want."

"Cleveland Clinic London will enable direct booking and full digital access to medical records, ensuring the smoothest possible experience for WPA customers," said Will Rowberry, chief commercial officer at Cleveland Clinic London.

On Tuesday (28 September), Bupa announced a similar agreement with Cleveland Clinic.

Alex Perry, chief executive for Bupa UK insurance, commented: "The addition of Cleveland Clinic to our partner portfolio, which is an outstanding name in international healthcare, demonstrates our commitment to customers in helping them get the highest quality care and great value from their Bupa health insurance."