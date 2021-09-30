Two in three furloughed workers received wellbeing support: Canada Life

Data collected via the firm's WeCare service found 64% of UK adults were able to gain extra wellbeing support from their employers during the pandemic.

As many as 58% reported they had received regular communication with their employers, with 34% said they had virtual check-ins with them.

However, the survey also found over one third (36%) of respondents hadn't received any non-financial support from their employer, 27% stated their employer never intended to provide such support, and 9% who said their employer intended to but never delivered on their promise.

The same survey found that over a quarter (26%) of adults on furlough were offered brand new employee benefits and 25% received training.

Canada Life protection sales director Dan Crook said this demonstrates employers' commitment to their staff during the pandemic, but pointed that there was scope for others to do more.

"While the furlough scheme may be winding up, it's likely that the hangover will be felt for some time to come. As such, as an industry we must work with employers to highlight the importance of holistic support services and raise awareness of them among their staff to ensure they become embedded as a natural first port of call and not just an option of last resort," said Crook.

Throughout the pandemic, many employers have been scaling up on holistic support services, including mental health and virtual wellbeing support, but anxiety as a result of their experience with furlough, according to data from Canada Life's WeCare support service

The data shows that between March and July, 55% of employee requests through WeCare were for GP consultations, while 20% were for get fit programmes, 9% were for diet support and 6% were for mental health support.