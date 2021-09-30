Two in three furloughed workers received wellbeing support: Canada Life

However, others received little non-financial support from employers during pandemic

Georgie Lee
clock 30 September 2021 • 1 min read
Two in three furloughed workers received wellbeing support: Canada Life

Two thirds of furloughed UK workers received extra support that went beyond financial assistance, according to research from Canada Life.

Data collected via the firm's WeCare service found 64% of UK adults were able to gain extra wellbeing support from their employers during the pandemic.

As many as 58% reported they had received regular communication with their employers, with 34% said they had virtual check-ins with them.

However, the survey also found over one third (36%) of respondents  hadn't received any non-financial support from their employer, 27% stated their employer never intended to provide such support, and 9% who said their employer intended to but never delivered on their promise.

The same survey found that over a quarter (26%) of adults on furlough were offered brand new employee benefits and 25% received training.

Canada Life protection sales director Dan Crook said this demonstrates employers' commitment to their staff during the pandemic, but pointed that there was scope for others to do more.

"While the furlough scheme may be winding up, it's likely that the hangover will be felt for some time to come. As such, as an industry we must work with employers to highlight the importance of holistic support services and raise awareness of them among their staff to ensure they become embedded as a natural first port of call and not just an option of last resort," said Crook.

Throughout the pandemic, many employers have been scaling up on holistic support services, including mental health and virtual wellbeing support, but anxiety as a result of their experience with furlough, according to data from Canada Life's WeCare support service

The data shows that between March and July, 55% of employee requests through WeCare were for GP consultations, while 20% were for get fit programmes, 9% were for diet support and 6% were for mental health support.

Topics

More on Technology

COVER launches the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022
Adviser / Broking

COVER launches the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022

Championing diversity & inclusion

COVER
clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read
IRESS rolls out new income protection enhancement for The Exchange
Technology

IRESS rolls out new income protection enhancement for The Exchange

'Features'

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 September 2021 • 2 min read
ProtectX5: Let clients take on the work they want
Technology

ProtectX5: Let clients take on the work they want

'It is important we ensure the digital services we have are made available to clients'

Jon Yarker
clock 09 September 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read