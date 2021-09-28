Healix partners with Amba for multi-trust PMI alternative

This will be called Lumina Health and be exclusive to Amba clients.

Using Lumina, clients will be able to pool money in one effective trust. The fund will be used to pay out employee healthcare claims, in similar fashon to group PMI schemes.

Unlike large insurance premiums, any remaining money left at the end of the year will be rolled over into the next year rather than being lost in premiums.

Employees will also have access to tailored benefits that are inclusive across age, gender, and ethnicity.

It includes services such as counselling, physiotherapy, and women's health, as well as access to wearable devices and wellbeing activities.

Ian Talbot, chief executive at Healix said: "At Healix, we're dedicated to making sure our clients have flexible and bespoke healthcare benefits that cater for the wide ranging and specific needs of their workforce, and that's why we are delighted to be working with Amba to create a more inclusive and proactive approach to healthcare benefits."

The benefits aim to prevent health risks, avoid future health claims, and reduce premiums.