BDB Pitmans joins GRiD

Law firm becomes latest member of industry body

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 28 September 2021 • 1 min read
BDB Pitmans joins GRiD

BDB Pitmans has joined Group Risk Development (GRiD), the industry body for group risk.

The UK law firm has previously worked on group life and expected group life trusts for employers, insurers, and independent trustees. 

David Hosford, partner at BDB Pitmans, said: "In our field it's imperative that we're up to date with the latest legislation and regulations, and GRiD will help us do that. 

"Being active in this area, we also believe we have a lot to contribute, so we're keen to give something back, and we're looking forward to getting involved." 

BDB Pitmans is the latest firm to join the industry group.  

As a GRiD member the law firm will have access to industry experts, responses to consultation papers, and be able to contribute to industry debate and developments. 

Paul White, chair of GriD, commented:"The technical detail within group risk is complex, and our members get a lot of benefit from having access to some of the best minds in the business. 

"This helps our members stay on top of their game, which benefits everyone. We very much welcome BDB Pitmans to GRiD and look forward to working together." 

Topics

More on PMI

Bupa Insurance and Mayo Clinic Healthcare partner on treatment provision
PMI

Bupa Insurance and Mayo Clinic Healthcare partner on treatment provision

Two-year agreement

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 September 2021 • 1 min read
COVER launches the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022
Adviser / Broking

COVER launches the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022

Championing diversity & inclusion

COVER
clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read
AMII welcomes Aceso and Mattioli Woods as latest members
PMI

AMII welcomes Aceso and Mattioli Woods as latest members

New advisory members

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 17 September 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read