BDB Pitmans joins GRiD

The UK law firm has previously worked on group life and expected group life trusts for employers, insurers, and independent trustees.

David Hosford, partner at BDB Pitmans, said: "In our field it's imperative that we're up to date with the latest legislation and regulations, and GRiD will help us do that.

"Being active in this area, we also believe we have a lot to contribute, so we're keen to give something back, and we're looking forward to getting involved."

BDB Pitmans is the latest firm to join the industry group.

Last week, GRiD welcomed Working to Wellbeing as its latest member.

As a GRiD member the law firm will have access to industry experts, responses to consultation papers, and be able to contribute to industry debate and developments.

Paul White, chair of GriD, commented:"The technical detail within group risk is complex, and our members get a lot of benefit from having access to some of the best minds in the business.