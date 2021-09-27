NHS to take more than a decade to catch up on pandemic-driven cancer treatment delays

NHS had to cancel cancer treatments during Covid-19

Hannah Godfrey
clock 27 September 2021 • 1 min read
It could take the NHS until the next decade to make up for chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment missed as a result of the pandemic, a report by a think tank has found.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has published a paper that found the pandemic has "severely disrupted" cancer services in England across the care pathway, with reductions in activity seen in screening, referrals, and diagnostic and treatment services.

In response to the pandemic, the report said, the NHS had to take "previously unthinkable" steps like cancelling cancer treatments.  

The think tank found that, if even stretched hospitals could maintain national services at 105% of pre-pandemic activity levels, it would take until 2028 and 2033 to make up for missed chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

The report said it would take "considerably longer" to recover missed diagnostic investigations.

The IPPR found that if activity levels across the cancer care pathway could be increased and maintained at 115% of 2019 levels, most backlogs could be addressed next year, preventing many cancer-related deaths in the process.

However, the report added: "Recovering cancer services will take a concerted and sustained effort. This is unlikely to be doable in the NHS as currently resourced and understaffed [sic]." Such an outcome would likely have consequences for workforce retention, service access and quality, and patient outcomes, the think tank added.

