Financial wellbeing is top concern for two thirds of employers

The survey of over 500 HR leaders found the pandemic had exacerbated the issue, with almost half of workers experiencing increased anxiety and stress as a result.

Employees are more likely to tackle financial wellbeing concerns, with 65% of HR leaders saying their staff were increasingly likely to discuss mental health issues with management, according to the research.

Over half of employees (52%) have also looked to employers for support on issues such as personal debt, costs related to working from home and saving for retirement.

Responses from employers has varied, with over one third (36%) having increased employer contributions to employee pensions beyond the legal minimum with 34% planning to do so within the next two years.

At the same time, only 29% refer their employees to a financial adviser.

The majority of HR leaders surveyed (54%) agreed that their businesses needed to do more to help with financial planning issues.

"Left unchecked, this problem could become a ticking timebomb for both employers and employees. Employers are well used to the idea of investing in support services such as mental health first aiders and counselling helplines," said Graeme Bold, workplace pensions director at Scottish Widows.

"For employers it's crucial to take the lead in supporting their employees with financial wellbeing and long-term resilience. Fostering a culture of support, openness and engagement will lead to happier and more productive workplaces."

To learn more about how protection is able to help financial vulnerability, tune into COVER's upcoming webinar - The role of protection in supporting your clients' financial wellbeing - on 28 September.