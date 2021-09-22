HCB Group partners with Doctor Care Anywhere

Doctor Care Anywhere provide telehealth services accessible 24/7, offering GP appointments by video or phone, referrals, fitness notes and home prescription delivery.

The partnership will provide access to consultations with a GP for individuals not responding effectively to HCB's Post Covid Syndrome Assessment & Treatment Pathway, or for cases where a GP consultation is considered necessary following an initial case manager assessment.

HCB stated that by offering access to telehealth, preventative measures mean that "small health concerns" rarely develop into more serious health issues which can have detrimental impacts for employers and creates a "happier, healthier workforce."

Jim Harris, managing director of the HCB Group, commented: "The global pandemic has accelerated the rate at which Telehealth services are becoming the norm in the provision of Healthcare and aligned services.

"We have been looking for some time for a Virtual GP Service that shares our values and aims, and we believe we have found this in Doctor Care Anywhere. Their speed of service delivery, reputation and attention to detail dovetail well with HCB Group's culture, and I look forward to our teams working together to add another important layer of support to our clients, not only those going through our Long Covid Treatment Pathway but offering a wider selection of accessibility to our Employee Health Management clients, and claimants under our care on behalf of income protection insurers."