GRiD welcomes Working to Wellbeing as latest member

Working to Wellbeing has joined GRiD in order to work closely with insurers benefit providers and employers active within the group protection and risk market, as well as benefit from GRiD networking opportunities, sharing best practice, exclusive access to research and to work with industry leaders in group risk

Working to Wellbeing designs and provides workplace wellbeing services, offering support from cancer and chronic illness to critical illness and mental health, to help people improve their health and remain at work or return to work when they're ready.

Dr Julie Denning, managing director & chartered health psychologist at Working To Wellbeing, commented: "This is a pivotal time for the group protection industry, following the Government's long-awaited response to the "Health is everyone's business" consultation on proposals to reduce ill-health-related job loss and acknowledgement that the industry has an important role to play. We look forward to working with other members of GRiD to share our experience.'

Paul White, chair of GRiD said, "As group risk spreads its net ever-wider to offer support for mental and physical health and wellbeing alongside financial wellbeing, we increasingly work with a wider network of players.

"This is great for the industry, as well as employers and their staff: we all benefit from working more closely together and we very much welcome Working To Wellbeing into the fold."