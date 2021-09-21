GRiD welcomes Working to Wellbeing as latest member

'A pivotal time for the group protection industry'

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 1 min read
GRiD welcomes Working to Wellbeing as latest member

Return-to-work specialist Working to Wellbeing is the latest member to join Group Risk Development (GRiD).

Working to Wellbeing has joined GRiD in order to work closely with insurers benefit providers and employers active within the group protection and risk market, as well as benefit from GRiD networking opportunities, sharing best practice, exclusive access to research and to work with industry leaders in group risk

Working to Wellbeing designs and provides workplace wellbeing services, offering support from cancer and chronic illness to critical illness and mental health, to help people improve their health and remain at work or return to work when they're ready.

Dr Julie Denning, managing director & chartered health psychologist at Working To Wellbeing, commented: "This is a pivotal time for the group protection industry, following the Government's long-awaited response to the "Health is everyone's business" consultation on proposals to reduce ill-health-related job loss and acknowledgement that the industry has an important role to play. We look forward to working with other members of GRiD to share our experience.'

Paul White, chair of GRiD said, "As group risk spreads its net ever-wider to offer support for mental and physical health and wellbeing alongside financial wellbeing, we increasingly work with a wider network of players.

"This is great for the industry, as well as employers and their staff: we all benefit from working more closely together and we very much welcome Working To Wellbeing into the fold."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Enduralife appoints Kevin Paterson as new MD

More on Business

L&G introduces Key Person Income Protection
Business

L&G introduces Key Person Income Protection

New proposition

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 September 2021 • 2 min read
BIBA & GRiD launch business protection guide
Business

BIBA & GRiD launch business protection guide

Advice for employers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 September 2021 • 1 min read
Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester. Credit: Vertu Motors.
Employee Benefits

Car dealer Vertu Motors launches enhanced maternity pay scheme

Six months at 90% pay

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

Does protection have an image problem?
Adviser / Broking

Does protection have an image problem?

"Empathy goes a long way in this job"

Jon Yarker
clock 07 September 2021 • 6 min read
ProtectX5: Digitalisation of protection demands attention
Technology

ProtectX5: Digitalisation of protection demands attention

'We need to move fast'

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 September 2021 • 4 min read
PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care
Long Term Care

PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care

Breaks manifesto pledge

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 September 2021 • 4 min read