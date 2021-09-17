Clients view early advice as big benefit, Fairstone survey shows

The survey of 1,600 Fairstone clients found that a further 50% of people polled across all age groups echoed this, with 98% saying that they thought starting a financial plan as early as possible is beneficial.

Lee Hartley, Fairstone CEO said that the latest survey painted a changing landscape for the future of financial services and has implications for both financial advisers and their clients.

"One statistic that stood out was that 98% of clients thought that starting a financial plan as early as possible was critically important. This clearly shows that our clients see the value of expert advice with a long-term view to maximise their investments, navigate volatility and achieve financial security."

However, Hartley added there was "much to be done" across the sector, which starts with educating people about the importance of seeking financial advice and the value in starting the journey as early as possible.

"That poses a challenge and a wake-up call to our sector. As financial institutions we need to be focused on assisting consumers to have access to first-class advice and support at the right time in their lives, to empower and enable them to make better financial decisions."

The findings of the report come as recent government statistics estimate that 10 million people in the UK are expected to live to the age of 100.

Despite the increased financial pressures this will have on consumers, only 8% of all UK adults have received financial advice according to a recent report by the Financial Conduct Authority, which says that many consumers are still holding money in cash that could be invested to provide higher returns.

Although 87% of clients have made provision in their savings for the fact people are living longer.

Empowering the younger generation

Further highlights of the survey revealed that 69% of clients have introduced their children/grandchildren to the concept of financial advice.

Hartley said it was important for younger generations to be educated and informed on financial matters.

"These conversations should start within the family as savings and investment habits develop over a lifetime, with family culture and age all impacting on decisions that are made."

To support these conversations, Fairstone is launching a junior finance academy that will help the children of its clients on important financial issues. The academy will include education platforms developed by university academics, in partnership with financial institutions.

"As a sector we need to prepare ourselves for the future where the younger generation will be with more money that they are used to having and needing to make it work harder than ever before," adds Hartley.

Alongside the new report Fairstone also published its Annual Client Index highlighting three outputs, client satisfaction, repeating advice, and investment cost savings.

The index revealed that the firm has 98% client satisfaction, 93% repeating advice and has secured £4.1m in investment savings for clients

Hartley said: "Collectively this endorses our client-centric ethos and is testament to our commitment that our client relationships should underpin all aspects of our business."